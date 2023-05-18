The city of St. Joseph will participate in the nationwide initiative Bike to Work Day for the 13th year in a row on Friday, May 19.
This year's event is set to see the most involvement since 2015, leaders said. With a variety of modes of outreach, the increased interest is something Transportation Planner Joshua Stephens credits to several things falling into place.
"I would definitely attribute it to us coming off of COVID a little bit because I think a lot of people are trying to get outside and this is a good way for that to happen," Stephens said. "We were really pushing it on social media and getting the word out early, and I think those two factors have really gotten us going."
Stephens was responsible for those social media initiatives, as well as creating posters that were shared through some of the local businesses involved. About 15 businesses have partnered with the Greater St. Joseph Area Metropolitan Planning Organization to encourage individuals to ride bikes.
"If you bike to a business that we're sponsored by, you get a discount at that business and our business," Stephens said.
Some of the businesses participating include Longboards Wraps and Bowls, Jake's Bar and Grill, Pizza Tascio and Horizon Cycling.
With 65 people signed up to participate, Stephens said Bike to Work Day provides a good opportunity for people to get some exercise, support local businesses and get outdoors versus using typical modes of transportation.
"I would say it's become a tradition because of its popularity we've had previous years, especially before COVID," Stephens said. "In addition, it's not just a St. Joe event, it's actually a nationwide event, so other metro areas have it and I think since we've had success in the past, we just wanted to keep it going and also just promote like health and such."
Bike to Work Day will be proclaimed by Mayor John Josendale at 7:30 a.m. Friday at City Hall.
Those who have signed up for Bike to Work Day can pick up their packets at Horizon Cycling through Thursday.
