The head of the State Senate Appropriations Committee said he does not believe legislators will override the governor's veto of millions in budget expenses.
Gov. Mike Parson signed a veto this week that would block about $115 million designated for the state's budget. A big chunk of that included $50 million to insulate hospitals making a transition to a new Medicaid payment system.
State Sen. Dan Hegeman, R-Cosby, is the Senate Appropriations chair, and he said while legislators believed this money would help hospitals go through the transition more smoothly, the governor did not see it that way.
Hegeman said while he has not talked to most legislators since the governor's veto, he does not expect that they will move towards an override. He said there have been some disagreements between the legislature and Parson, but overall the process has worked out well.
"We recently exhibited by the passage of the FRA that the governor's office and the legislature worked well together on moving issues that are very important to the state of Missouri forward," Hegeman said.
The Federal Reimbursement Act (FRA) was passed after Parson demanded the legislators go to a special session and threatened to remove billions of dollars from the current state budget to cover the lack of related allowances, taxes and assessments if the measure wasn't extended. The FRA is the main funder of Medicaid.
Hegeman said there will be an impact on the move from the fee-for-service to a fee schedule on various hospitals. He said that some of the hospitals would benefit, but some will be harmed.
"We will move forward, and if we need to work with some entities as we go forward we certainly may look at that in supplemental appropriations," Hegeman said.
