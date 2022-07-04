State Sen. Dan Hegeman, R-Cosby, is saying goodbye to the legislature after nearly two decades, and the climate looks much different than when he started.
Hegeman has served 19 years for Northwest Missouri, first as a state representative and the last eight years as a state senator, most recently serving as the appropriations chairman in the Senate. He also served as a county clerk. He said he has always been passionate about public service.
When he first started, he was in the minority party in the House, and since then, the state political climate has shifted dramatically as Republicans are now in the super majority. But that has not come without some drama, as just last legislative session, the Senate specifically had a hard time getting both ends of the party on board to pass important bills.
One thing Hegeman has hung his hat on is local infrastructure projects. He said he has been looking to improve a hole that existed through bills and statewide appropriations.
“Taking care of our rural roads is very important in Northwest Missouri, and we’ve been lacking in that duty,” Hegeman said.
One thing Hegeman said he has noticed with term limits is that some people may be promoting their own self-interest and using a senatorial office to try to catapult into a bigger office. As of now, Hegeman does not have his eyes set on a specific office for the future but is also not closing any options, as his campaign fund has been raising money.
“I’m not angling for any office. I’m not working towards any office right now. You never close the door, you keep the opportunities open, so there may be an opportunity to look at an office in the future, but right now, I don’t have anything on the horizon,” Hegeman said.
Hegeman also saw the state budget grow from $26 billion to $48 billion as federal dollars have come through due to COVID-19 and other situations.
“We’ve been very responsible, and that’s why we have a great credit rating among the credit agencies, because ... we don’t over budget,”
Hegeman said he will be serving on the Second Harvest board and looks forward to a future of volunteering and being involved in Northwest Missouri.
