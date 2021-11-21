Dan Hegeman can’t seek another term in the state Senate, but the Andrew County Republican has launched a campaign committee to raise funds for a potential bid for statewide office.
Filings with the Missouri Ethics Commission show that Hegeman, who represents the 12th District in Northwest Missouri, has raised $98,153 this election cycle. That makes him among the top campaign fundraisers in Northwest Missouri.
Hegeman, who is termed out of his Senate seat after 2022, told News-Press NOW he launched the committee to keep his options open.
“I am still considering my options,” he said. “I don’t know how interested I’ll be. I am not angling for anything right now.”
He might have some time to make up his mind. The only statewide office up in 2022 is auditor, with all others on the ballot in 2024. Hegeman previously served in the state House and also was the clerk of Andrew County. He has taken an active role writing elections legislation and serves as chairman of the Appropriations Committee in the Senate.
Hegeman’s statewide campaign raised $7,800 in the third quarter of this year. In an October quarterly report, Hegeman’s top donors were the Missouri Insurance Coalition PAC and the NEXUS PAC. Both of those organizations donated $2,000 or more.
MOSFA PAC Inc., based in Jefferson City, Missouri, donated $2,400. That PAC was a large donor to former Republican Gov. Eric Greitens, according to Access Missouri.
Missouri Medical PAC and Missouri Realtors PAC each donated $1,500. Hegeman didn’t appear to have any individual donors in the third quarter, though two law firms donated more than $100 each.
The committee’s largest expenditure was about $900 to Big Cedar Lodge to “prepay for November caucus.”
Hegeman’s committee reimbursed him about $130 for mileage covering July through September.
Previous filings show Hegeman’s statewide committee didn’t receive any donations in its July or April reports. In the committee’s January filing, the committee received almost $24,000. That report also doesn’t list any individual donors.
Hegeman said the establishment of such a committee isn’t uncommon for lawmakers considering a future run for statewide office. If he doesn’t run, his options for use of the money would be limited, based on Ethics Commission rules.
It could go to a nonprofit or to the state party.
Other state officials October filings
News-Press NOW also reviewed October quarterly filings for state representatives and senators in the St. Joseph area.
Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville, received more than $62,000 last quarter. About half of the donors were PACs, and the other half were individuals.
“I’m proud to have the support of many associations around our state, including those representing police officers, firefighters and small businesses,” Luetkemeyer said. “That support shows I’ve been a strong advocate of making Missouri a pro-jobs and pro-law-and-order state.”
Rep. Brenda Shields, R-St. Joseph, said PACs are just groups of people who pool their money to support candidates. Shields’ committee donated more than $6,000 to the Missouri House Republican Campaign Committee, which she said is used to support other Republican candidates.
Rep. Jay Eggleston, R-Maysville, told News-Press NOW that he’d reject donations from PACs for causes he doesn’t support, like recreational marijuana advocates.
“I will be selective about that,” he said. “As I vote on bills, it’s always gonna be those that benefit the people of Northwest Missouri.”
Eggleston is running to replace Hegeman in the state Senate, and MEC data indicates he loaned his committee $100,000 last quarter.
Rep. Bill Falkner, R-St. Joseph, said he was traveling for a funeral and unavailable for comment about his October filing. Rep. Dean Van Schoiack, R-Savannah, didn’t respond to a request for comment.
Van Schoiack received more than $4,500 last quarter, the majority of which came from PACs. The MO Soybean Association State PAC donated $500 in one of the top contributions.
Falkner received exactly $3,000, the vast majority coming in a $2,000 donation from the Missouri Hospital Association.
He was one of a handful of representatives to vote to fund Medicaid Expansion in the last regular session of the general assembly, a key priority of the MHA.
