Missouri Republican Senator Josh Hawley told News-Press NOW that he won't support a commission to study violence at the Capitol without changes.
The comments come as the House of Representatives debated a commission Wednesday night.
"It gives the Democrats the power to hire the staff, to fire the staff, to control basically the workings of the commission," Hawley said. "And it doesn't look at the attacks and violence, political violence, at our other federal buildings against other federal officers and agents all of last year."
The bill directs the chair to hire employees “in consultation with" the vice-chair, who would be appointed by Republicans.
Hawley said he supports comments from Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., the minority leader.
McConnell said he opposes legislation that would create the commission.
Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., also opposes the commission. Blunt, the top Republican on the Senate Rules Committee, is working on a bipartisan report with his Democratic colleagues that will include recommendations for security upgrades.
"Frankly, I don’t think there are that many gaps to be filled in on what happened on Jan. 6, as it relates to building security," Blunt said.
Hawley said he's "eager" to read that report.
"They are about to release their results that will talk about the failings of the security on the day, we'll talk about the National Guard deployment, why the guard (wasn't) deployed sooner, we'll talk about the Capitol Police and their performance, Metropolitan Police and also make recommendations going forward," Hawley said.
Rep. John Kato, R-N.Y., a member of a moderate bipartisan caucus in the House, said the proposed commission is not meant to be political.
"This legislation is not about partisan politics,” Kato said. "The American people and the Capitol Police deserve answers and action as soon as possible to ensure that nothing like this ever happens again."
Legislation to form a commission would need at least 10 Republican votes in the Senate to advance past a filibuster.
Utah Sen. Mitt Romney said Tuesday that given the violent attack, “We should understand what mistakes were made and how we could prevent them from happening again.” Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy said he doesn't agree with McConnell that the bill is slanted toward Democrats and "I’m inclined to support it.”
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, also supports the bill.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
