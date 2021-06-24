Missouri Republican Sen. Josh Hawley unveiled a plan to put 100,000 new police officers on the street, as the president announced his own proposal to combat violence.
Under Hawley's plan, the federal government would provide grants to local governments to hire new officers.
"(The proposal) says if you are willing to hire new officers and commit to keeping them then this provides funding for a period of years," Hawley said. "This is the same thing Congress did almost 30 years ago."
Biden’s plan focuses on providing money to cities that need more police, with at least some similarities to Hawley's plan, offering community support and most of all cracking down on gun violence and those supplying illegal firearms.
"These merchants of death are breaking the law for profit,” Biden said in an address Wednesday. “If you willfully sell a gun to someone who’s prohibited, my message to you is this: We’ll find you and we’ll seek your license to sell guns. We’ll make sure you can’t sell death and mayhem on our streets.”
Hawley's plan also would enhance penalties for those who damage federal property, including courthouses.
He told News-Press NOW that the legislation was specifically aimed at rioters who damaged a courthouse in Portland during a protest of police violence.
"We've seen federal property be targeted, we've seen federal law enforcement officers be targeted," Hawley said. "But unfortunately, it's not just federal law enforcement officers. Right here in Missouri, we have seen officers be targeted and ambushed."
Both Biden and Hawley's plans are aimed at the rise in violent crime. Violent crimes have been on the rise after the COVID-19 pandemic.
The steps Biden outlined are aimed at going hard after gun dealers who break federal law and establishing strike forces in several cities to help stop weapons trafficking. He also said he would seek more money for the agency that tracks the nation's guns.
But the rest of his new strategy boils down mostly to suggestions for beleaguered localities. He's encouraging cities to invest some of their COVID-19 relief funds into policing and pushing alternative crime-reduction steps such as increased community support and summer jobs for teenagers — often both targets and perpetrators of violence.
In St. Joseph, the American Rescue Plan Committee is still deciding who will get a piece of $39 million allocated to the city under the latest round of coronavirus relief passed by Congress.
No allocation decisions have been made.
It's unclear if the city will follow the president's suggestion. Area law enforcement agencies have struggled with staff shortages, and American Rescue Plan funds can be used on premium pay for essential workers.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
