In his weekly call with Missouri TV stations, Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., recognized the service of Colin Powell and called for greater safeguards for vaccine exemptions.
Hawley called Powell, a former general and secretary of state, a "fine soldier."
"He was a trailblazer in many, many regards, not just in the defense community, but for the country as a whole," Hawley said. "He served under multiple presidents, of course, and friends to those in both parties across many administrations, and was really a fine soldier."
Hawley told News-Press NOW that he met Powell when he first began his term in Washington D.C.
Powell died earlier this week from complications caused by COVID-19. While Powell was fully vaccinated, he had a weakened immune system.
"I met him and just briefly spoke with him ... and we chatted a little bit about foreign policy," Hawley said. "I found him from the brief moments that we spoke together as a gracious person, as he always seemed in public."
Hawley's comments differed somewhat from remarks by former President Donald Trump, who issued a statement this week saying that Powell was "the first to attack Republicans."
Also during the weekly call, Hawley addressed the impending vaccine mandate ordered by President Joe Biden.
Hawley wrote a letter to the co-chairs of the Safer Federal Workforce Task Force and other government officials "demanding answers" on how the federal government will process "sincerely held religious belief" exemptions.
"If there's going to be a mandate for federal employees, at the very least there needs to be religious liberty exemptions," Hawley said.
