Sen. Josh Hawley said he is against the $40 billion Ukraine aid bill because the price tag is too high.
Hawley, R-Mo., said he is not for rebuilding nations and said the aid from the United States represented in the bill would be higher than any other European company.
"I think that is an astronomical price tag, that is what the entire Ukrainian government spent running their country a year or two ago, and now we're essentially funding the whole country," Hawley said.
Hawley said he believes this distracts from pressing priorities at home and encourages European partners to "freeload."
With gas prices close to $4 a gallon in St. Joseph, reaching record highs, Hawley said the Biden administration is responsible for the inflation.
"(President Joe Biden) came into office, he shut down our energy production and he opened up Russia's. It's not hard. It's just supply and demand," Hawley said. "He has been canceling oil and gas leases for the whole last week, even more of them, and it's the exact opposite direction."
Hawley said he was impressed with Wednesday's Republican primary and said the voter turnout gives confidence for the party to have a good showing come November. He said in the Missouri Senate race he still is in strong support of Rep. Vicky Hartzler, R-Mo., and believes she will win.
"I'm proud to support her. She's a strong America first candidate, and I think what we're seeing is consistently candidates who say that they are going to go out there and work for the working people ... who say they're going to take on China and be tough on China ... who agree with the agenda of former President Trump are the ones prevailing in the primaries," Hawley said.
