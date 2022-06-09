Sen. Josh Hawley said dangerous rhetoric has caused recent threats of violence to be made to Supreme Court justice members.
Hawley, R-Mo., commented after a man was arrested early Wednesday morning outside of Justice Brett Kavanaugh's home. Nicholas John Roske, 26, of Simi Valley was charged with attempted murder after he was arrested while carrying a Glock 17 pistol, ammunition, a knife, zip ties, pepper spray, duct tape and other items he told police he would use to break into Kavanaugh's house and kill him.
Hawley cited comments like ones made by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., last year as encouraging people to take dangerous actions against justices. Schumer said, "I want to tell you, Gorsuch, I want to tell you, Kavanaugh, you have released the whirlwind and you pay the price. You won't know what hit you."
Hawley said Schumer should feel responsible for his actions, and he said the rhetoric created by the Democratic Party has caused this type of action.
"I hope Chuck Schumer feels responsible, he should ... I said at the time, by the way, when Schumer said this over a year ago, that this was irresponsible, that this was encouraging violence," Hawley said.
With shootings continuing to rise, Hawley said now more than ever tough prosecution is necessary on crime.
"You can see in the recent election results. Take San Francisco, maybe the most liberal jurisdiction in America, just recalled its district attorney ... because he would not prosecute crimes of violence," Hawley said.
