Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., stands by his statements at Tuesday’s Senate Judiciary Committee hearing and adds that he doesn’t think trans women should participate in women’s sports. Hawley is looking at a bill to protect anti-abortion pregnancy clinics.
Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., has proposed a bill that would make attacking anti-abortion pregnancy resource centers a felony.
Hawley said he has seen an increase in violence in these pregnancy resource centers — something that he feels is unnecessary.
“My bill would protect them. It would say that people who carry out attacks on these centers can be charged with felonies, that the centers could sue to get damages for attacks on them ... we have seen dozens of firebombing and arsons at pregnancy care centers just in the last month, and now you got these Democrat politicians who want to go after them and shut them down,” Hawley said.
In a previous News-Press NOW article, Libby Owens, director of the Pregnancy Resource Clinic, which is a clinic that does not refer patients for abortions, said she was not at a high level of concern regarding violence, but they are prepared if something happened.
“We live in a state where we do legislation that does embrace the sanctity of life and for the Pregnancy Resource Clinic, we consider that to be important, but we also understand that women make their decisions and we are empowering women to do that,” Owens said after the state enacted a trigger law banning abortion.
Hawley has been an adamant supporter of the overturn of Roe v. Wade and has mentioned being interested in a nationwide abortion ban.
Earlier this week Hawley was accused by a law professor of engaging in a line of transphobic questioning after continuously saying “pregnant woman” instead of “pregnant person.” Hawley said this interaction showcased a continued problem.
“This is the modern left today and the Democratic party ... this is the Democrat leaders who think that (a) man can get pregnant and that’s what they want you to say. You have to agree that men can get pregnant, and if you don’t agree, then they say that you are a bigot and that you are responsible for violence,” Hawley said.
