President Joe Biden looked to the future in his address to the nation Tuesday, discussing the war in Ukraine and inflation, but some think his speech lacked important information.
While talking over the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Biden said there will not be troops sent to Ukraine, but the United States is prepared to help protect if Russia moves west into NATO countries.
Biden and other NATO countries have instituted some sanctions already, but Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., said he thinks Biden should have addressed energy production in the U.S., as he believes the country should be energy independent, which in turn would weaken Russia.
“Biden came into office and turned on Russia’s energy, turned off American energy,” Hawley said. “Russia has invaded Ukraine on top of all of that, so I think his priorities are exactly the opposite of what they should be. He should be turning on American energy production, increasing it. And he ought to be sanctioning the Russian energy sector that gets prices down for us in Missouri and drives them up for the Russians.”
Hawley said being energy independent would be a good start in getting him on the same page as Biden.
Ed Taylor, a Missouri Western University political science professor, said the object of the State of the Union is to outline a president’s agenda while also highlighting high points from the office so far. He said a big reason presidential approval ratings drop after a president is in the office is due to people not understanding the roles of the office, along with candidates overpromising.
“Biden basically promised us the moon and back with Build Back Better, and he was torpedoed by recalcitrant senators in his own party ... he couldn’t get (Kyrsten) Sinema and (Joe) Manchin to get on board, and that’s, that’s a limit of what the President can do,” Taylor said.
Taylor said the polarization of parties has contributed to making it difficult in the past for presidents to accomplish goals.
“They’re behaving like ideological, European parties, and our system doesn’t accommodate that,” Taylor said. “If you do compromise, you’re basically considered to be a blood trader, and you are primaried out, and you’re a Republican in name only or Democrat name only.”
(1) comment
The term is blood traitor, fyi.
