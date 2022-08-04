Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., stood alone against the introduction of Sweden and Finland into NATO on Wednesday.
He was the only senator to vote against the additions, saying he believes this will result in much more involvement in Europe and aid to Ukraine.
While the hope of the rest of the Senate is that Sweden and Finland can help provide aid to Ukraine, Hawley said he does not believe this is a top priority.
"Expanding data does not make America stronger, and it doesn't make America safer at this point in time," Hawley said.
Hawley said he can't speak to why he was alone on the vote but he feels that America's top focus should be China.
"I think it is the wrong time to spend more money, send more troops to Europe, especially when the Europeans aren't doing enough on their own defense," Hawley said. "I can't speak for any other senator, I do think that not everybody feels the way I do and that China should be our No. 1 priority."
Hawley said China is wanting to run our economy and take jobs to dictate to us who we can trade with.
"My view is that we can't allow that ... it's already been disastrous for us and for our economy, for our workers," he said.
Hawley had endorsed former Rep. Vicky Hartzler, R-Mo., but said he believes Missouri will continue to be a two-Republican senator state and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, R-Mo., will run a good campaign into the November election.
"I think he's going to be a great candidate. I talked to him on election night ... I told him I'd help in every way I could, anyway he wanted me to, and I look forward to serving with him," he said.
