Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., was the only senator to vote against the addition of Sweden and Finland into NATO.

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., stood alone against the introduction of Sweden and Finland into NATO on Wednesday. 

He was the only senator to vote against the additions, saying he believes this will result in much more involvement in Europe and aid to Ukraine.

