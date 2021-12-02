Sen. Josh Hawley said he is hopeful the U.S. Supreme Court will overturn Roe v. Wade after listening to oral arguments at the court Wednesday.
Hawley, R-Mo., was among a handful of senators who filed a “friend of the court” brief asking for the precedent to be set aside. He’s confident the Mississippi law at issue, which bans most abortions after 15 weeks, will stand.
“Will they also overturn Roe? I don’t know, but I think it’s a distinct possibility based on what I heard today,” Hawley said.
A former Missouri attorney general, Hawley said he filed the brief to return control over abortion law to the states.
In Missouri, an abortion currently is allowed up to 22 weeks from a woman’s last menstrual period.
However, a 2019 bill signed into law by Gov. Mike Parson would drop that time to eight weeks. That law has so far been blocked by lower courts but could become active again depending on the Supreme Court’s ultimate ruling on the Mississippi case.
The outcome probably won’t be known until next June. But after nearly two hours of arguments, all six conservative justices, including three appointed by former President Donald Trump, indicated they would uphold a Mississippi law that bans abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy.
Justice Brett Kavanaugh, a Trump appointee, asked whether the court would be better off withdrawing completely from the abortion issue and letting states decide.
“Why should this court be the arbiter rather than Congress, the state legislatures, state supreme courts, the people being able to resolve this?” Kavanaugh asked. “And there will be different answers in Mississippi and New York, different answers in Alabama than California.”
Justice Sonia Sotomayor said past Supreme Courts considered that overturning a fundamental precedent like the one set in Roe. v. Wade would wade the court into partisanship.
“Will this institution survive the stench that this creates in the public perception that the Constitution and its reading are just political acts?” she said.
As for Missouri law, Hawley said he would want the legislature to enact laws that would “protect life to the maximum extent.”
“I would imagine you would not see that in all states, and that’s democracy,” he said. “Return ... this issue to the people and allow folks across the country to actually have a say.”
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.