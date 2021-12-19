Sen. Josh Hawley continues to push back on President Joe Biden's handling of Afghanistan.
Last week Hawley, R- Mo., spoke on the Senate floor demanding accountability for Biden's withdrawal from Afghanistan, leaving 13 U.S. service members dead in September. Hawley announced he will force the Senate to vote on nominees for leadership positions at the Department of Defense and Department of State until Secretary Lloyd Austin, Secretary Antony Blinken and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan resign.
"We should have ended that war years ago," Hawley said. "The truth is that we have had no particular purpose in Afghanistan, no guiding purpose for years and years."
He said he believes former President Donald Trump wanted to get out of Afghanistan earlier, and it was something he talked about a lot.
"It never should have been about nation-building and the nation-building mission," Hawley said. "The way that Joe Biden evacuated the country, his failure to plan, his failure to get Americans out, his failure to keep Americans safe, was a disaster, the worst foreign policy disaster for this country since the Vietnam War."
Hawley also recently worked on the National Defense Authorization Act Wednesday, sending the annual policy bill to Biden's desk ensuring the long-standing record of passing remains unbroken.
Hawley was behind the effort to remove the female draft position and said that the NDAA will secure numerous top Missouri priorities.
"We were able to get to some good work done on beginning to address the China threat and for the state of Missouri really important work for our military installations," he said. "Rosecrans is a very important military installation. It's going to be important to our future and to our national security as we continue to defend ourselves against Chinese imperialism."
