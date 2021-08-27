Area legislators released a range of statements after a bombing in Afghanistan claimed the lives of 13 U.S. service members, but Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., called for the president to step down.
The statements were released by legislators after a suicide bomber detonated a device near an entrance to the Hamid Karzai International Airport controlled by U.S. forces Thursday.
"Joe Biden has now overseen the deadliest day for U.S. troops in Afghanistan in over a decade, and the crisis grows worse by the hour," Hawley said in a statement. "It is now painfully clear he has neither the will nor the capacity to lead. He must resign."
In a nationally televised address, President Biden defended the administration's withdrawal from the country. The White House said the president's hands were tied because of a deal struck between the last administration and the Taliban.
Biden pointed to the various tribes that inhabit Afghanistan and conceded that the country couldn't be controlled by a Western-style government.
A spokesperson for Hawley said the senator was unavailable for an interview. In the past, Hawley supported full withdrawal from Afghanistan.
In a tweet from April, Hawley said the U.S. should've withdrawn by the May 1 deadline imposed under the Trump administration's agreement. Hawley said this spring that Biden's decision to withdraw all troops by Sept. 11 was "better late than never."
Rep. Sam Graves, R-Mo., said in a statement that his heart "breaks" for the service members killed in the attack. He did not call for the president to step down.
"They (service members) never should have been put in this position in the first place," Graves said in a statement. "The president must immediately implement a plan to secure the airport and protect the lives of U.S. troops, American citizens and our allies."
Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., put a more muted tone on his statement. On Thursday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said it wasn't time for politics when asked about Hawley's call to resign.
"The American men and women currently serving in Afghanistan to bring U.S. citizens home and evacuate our partners are heroes and dealing with impossible circumstances," Moran said in a statement. "I am closely monitoring the deteriorating situation and continue to work with the State Department and Department of Defense to get U.S. citizens out of Afghanistan."
Moran's counterpart, Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., said the deaths at the airport could have been prevented.
"President Biden’s aloof approach to this withdrawal has been disgraceful and the lives lost today fall squarely at his feet," said Marshall in a statement.
Rep. Jake LaTurner, R-Kan., said Congress should reconvene and pass legislation that would prevent the full withdrawal of troops by Aug. 31, a date the Biden administration is sticking to.
"It’s our duty to protect Americans. No excuses," LaTurner said.
