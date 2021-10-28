Sen. Josh Hawley wants Attorney General Merrick Garland to resign after he issued a memo meant to protect school board officials from violence that detractors say will invite the federal government into local meetings.
Hawley, R-Mo., called for Garland's resignation at a Senate hearing on Wednesday. Republicans questioned Garland about the memo, though the attorney general said it was meant only to protect elected school board officials from violence by opening a line of communication with local districts.
"He weaponized the FBI, used it against parents to intervene in local school boards and local school districts," Hawley said. "That's not what the Department of Justice is for. It's not there to intimidate parents."
Republicans say Garland went too far in instructing Justice Department divisions to coordinate with local law enforcement. In his memo, Garland said there had been “a disturbing spike in harassment, intimidation and threats of violence against school administrators, board members, teachers and staff who participate in the vital work of running our nation’s public schools.”
Garland defended his actions at the hearing and said he wouldn't rescind the memo. He's given no indication that he intends to follow Hawley's call and resign.
“The obligation of the Justice Department is to protect the American people against violence and threats of violence, and that particularly includes public officials,” Garland said.
The St. Joseph School Board has, at times, struggled with rowdy crowds. However, there have been no reports of federal law enforcement involvement at meetings.
“At times, it’s a little nerve-wracking when people are screaming and being rude, and so I just hope that people can keep in mind that the board and I are doing all that we’re able to do, the best that we are able to do it," said St. Joseph School Board member LaTonya Williams last month.
Republicans on the Senate committee also seized on a memo from Leif Johnson, the acting U.S. attorney in Montana, to the state attorney general, county attorneys, sheriffs and school officials in the state. The memo spells out federal crimes that could be used in prosecutions for violence, harassment or intimidation of school board officials.
The Montana memo, obtained by the Associated Press, cites about a dozen federal statutes, from conspiracy to deprive someone of civil rights to stalking and “anonymous telephone harassment.” It instructs the recipients to contact the FBI “if you believe that a person has violated one of these statutes.”
The U.S. Attorney's Office representing western Missouri has not announced a similar memo.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
