Sen. Josh Hawley said the Biden administration isn’t taking responsibility for the increasing number of migrants at the border, while Democrats say the president is being too harsh.
President Joe Biden and the Homeland Security Department have been grappling with a large influx of migrants, most recently many Haitians, often near small towns like Del Rio, Texas.
“Now you’ve got thousands of Haitians in Texas alone, just in that one spot along the border, who have crossed over just in the past week,” Hawley, R-Mo., said. “Biden started granting a new protection status to Haitian immigrant refugees earlier this year ... and that sent the message to other folks who quite reasonably thought, ‘Well the border is open (and) I can come.’”
Hawley referenced a new temporary protected status issued by Alejandro Mayorkas, the secretary of the Department of Homeland Security. The status, however, only applies to Haitian nationals who were already in the country as of May 21.
Haitians have been grappling with an earthquake and the alleged assassination of the country’s prime minister.
Facing the surge, the White House announced it would step up deportations of Haitian nationals. According to The New York Times, the administration has flown more than 1,000 Haitians out of the United States since Sunday.
Seven flights a day are scheduled, on planes that can hold 135 migrants each.
While Hawley said the administration’s efforts aren’t enough, some Democrats on Capitol Hill argue the increased deportation policy is too harsh.
“I urge President Biden and Secretary Mayorkas to immediately put a stop to these expulsions,” Sen. Chuck, D-New York, the majority leader, told The New York Times. “We cannot continue these hateful and xenophobic Trump policies that disregard our refugee laws.”
Hawley told News-Press NOW that the current policy isn’t working.
“If this is working, I’d hate to see what failure is,” Hawley said. “What they call ‘working’ is this humanitarian crisis in Del Rio with 15,000 Haitian immigrants coming across the border.”
Many Haitian migrants in Del Rio are being released in the United States, according to two U.S. officials, undercutting the Biden administration’s public statements that the thousands in the camp faced immediate expulsion to Haiti, the Associated Press reported Wednesday.
Haitians have been freed on a “very, very large scale” in recent days, one official said Tuesday. The official, who was not authorized to discuss the matter and thus spoke on condition of anonymity, put the figure in the thousands.
Many have been released with notices to appear at an immigration office within 60 days, an outcome that requires less processing time from Border Patrol agents than ordering an appearance in immigration court and points to the speed at which authorities are moving.
Efforts to expel migrants are often under a pandemic-related regulation that denies migrants any chance to seek asylum.
Criteria for deciding who is flown to Haiti and who is released in the U.S. is a mystery, but two officials said single adults were a priority. If previous handling of asylum-seekers is any guide, the administration is more likely to release those deemed vulnerable, including pregnant women, families with young children and those with medical issues.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
