Marketed under the brand Humalog, Eli Lilly and Company is a major producer of insulin, which many diabetes patients must inject daily to survive. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., says this product should be capped at $25 per month.
Drug companies and railway firms need to be checked by Congress, Missouri's senior delegate in the U.S. Senate said Wednesday.
Sen. Josh Hawley spoke to News-Press NOW about his push to install a nationwide cap of $25 for a month's supply of insulin. This would follow the $35 Medicare cap on insulin applied by the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 signed into law last August. Although Hawley ultimately voted against the act, he voted for the $35 cap in the form of an amendment.
The cap that can be enforced now applies to Medicare patients only. Hawley's fellow Senate Republicans, who tend to disagree with him on this issue, blocked a cap for all patients. They have argued it overly expands the role of government.
"There's no reason why these big pharma companies — and there's only three of them in the United States who make insulin anymore — there's no reason why they should be making outrageous profits at the cost of people who are literally dependent for their lives on this drug that's been around for centuries," Hawley said.
Earlier this month, major pharmaceutical firm Eli Lilly and Company announced that it would voluntarily cap its insulin price at $35 in response to pressure from Congress. Hawley's bill would force them and other firms to keep that cap in place and lower it to $25. On Wednesday, Hawley made the argument that because many diabetes patients need an insulin injection every day, this drug in particular needs a price ceiling.
"We have millions of people — 34 million at least in the United States — who need insulin on a daily basis in order to live, so we ought to cap it," Hawley said.
Hawley also answered questions on the proposed Railway Safety Act of 2023, of which he is a co-sponsor in the U.S. Senate. Inspired by the Feb. 3 derailment of a Norfolk Southern train in the area of East Palestine, Ohio, the bill would have the U.S. Department of Transportation create new rules on train safety. The train carried large quantities of toxic vinyl chloride, the main component in making PVC plastic for piping and related purposes.
"We got a lot of train track in the state of Missouri," Hawley said. "And we're affected, by the way, by these kinds of hazardous spills that happen in other states. I mean, for example, the spill in Ohio runs into the Ohio River, runs into the Mississippi, and we're affected by that downstream in the state of Missouri. And I've asked the (Environmental Protection Agency) to give us an accounting of what the downstream effects of all those chemicals are."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.