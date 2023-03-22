Hawley Insulin

Marketed under the brand Humalog, Eli Lilly and Company is a major producer of insulin, which many diabetes patients must inject daily to survive. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., says this product should be capped at $25 per month. 

Drug companies and railway firms need to be checked by Congress, Missouri's senior delegate in the U.S. Senate said Wednesday. 

Sen. Josh Hawley spoke to News-Press NOW about his push to install a nationwide cap of $25 for a month's supply of insulin. This would follow the $35 Medicare cap on insulin applied by the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 signed into law last August. Although Hawley ultimately voted against the act, he voted for the $35 cap in the form of an amendment.

