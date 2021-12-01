State Auditor Nicole Galloway has released her regularly scheduled audit of Harrison County, which rated county operations as "good."
This is the first audit of the county since November 2015, which resulted in a rating of "fair."
The latest audit found that the procedures for complying with the Sunshine Law and maintaining minutes of county commission meetings need improvement. The commission generally met twice per week, but meeting minutes did not always contain sufficient detail of actions taken, the audit found. In some cases, the commission did not make specific reference to the section of law allowing the closure of a meeting when voting to go into a closed session.
The Public Administrator and Sheriff's Office were found lacking in adequate password controls to reduce the risk of unauthorized access to computers and data, according to the audit. Employees in these offices were not required to change passwords periodically.
The commission and both offices indicated that they would implement the audit's recommendations concerning electronic data security.
Auditors also recommended several areas for improvement in the sheriff's office and the ex officio recorder of deeds' office related to accounting controls and procedures.
