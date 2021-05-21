Driving around St. Joseph, you notice the boarded-up storefronts, collapsed houses and empty lots of what used to be. Decay spreads and it’s clear which areas of town are infected.
The city invested a lot of time and money to revitalize Downtown, while places like the South Side, North End and Midtown await similar attention. Mayor Bill McMurray wants to fix this.
“Certain areas have been neglected for decades in St. Joseph,” McMurray said. “The poorer parts of town have not received the attention that they should have. This council has made a sincere effort to change that.”
The city spent about $770,000 of federal funds in the South Side during the last 10 years, while eastern St. Joseph received nearly $1.6 million, despite covering only a third of the area.
“The dollars, whether they’re private investment dollars or public dollars, tend to follow where the population in a community is trending toward,” said City Councilman Brian Myers. “In my entire lifetime, everything has shifted east and northeast.”
But that wasn’t always the case. When St. Joseph was established in 1851, Downtown was the center of growth. According to the U.S. Census, the town reached a population of about 100,000 in 1900.
“St. Joseph grew out of our Downtown, just like spokes on a wheel,” said Clint Thompson, the city’s planning and community development director. “A lot of those commercial corridors were along railroad lines, areas that were adjacent to residential neighborhoods.”
Frederick Avenue, St. Joseph Avenue and King Hill Avenue thrived with people and business. But over time, the population shifted to the east.
“I think that the decrease in the residential population in some of the older commercial corridors has led to the decrease in the need for commercial use along those corridors,” Thompson said.
St. Joseph is not alone. Many old cities struggle with population decline in neighborhoods, leading to the result of blight. City Manager Bryan Carter said this is part of a cycle.
“At some point, many of them, unfortunately, do start to fall into something of a disrepair status,” Carter said. “Ideally, the neighborhood begins that redevelopment early and kind of springs back to life before it does start to go into an unused sort of area like some of the areas we have throughout town.”
This redevelopment is what happened with Downtown and Frederick Avenue. The area was a ghost town with barely any businesses. Now, it seems as if a new business is opening every week.
“Downtown wouldn’t be where it is today, quite frankly, without past city councils having given significant, continued attention to Downtown, even in the days when you could hardly find a person walking Downtown on the sidewalks as recently as just 15 years ago,” said former City Manager Bruce Woody.
Over the last 10 years, the city poured about $1.3 million of federal money into the Downtown and Midtown neighborhoods. A revitalization, like the one along Frederick, requires both public and private investment. With the city allocating money to the area, new businesses will take a chance and open stores.
But growth like what is seen along Frederick Avenue isn’t happening on St. Joseph Avenue — a similar commercial corridor that leads into Downtown. There are more vacant storefronts than operating ones.
Since 2011, the city spent about $1 million of federal funds in the north part of St. Joseph, which has about 10 times more square mileage than the Downtown and Midtown areas.
“Is this something that should be on the shoulders of the taxpayers as a whole? Or should it be pursued with a joint public-private partnership? I’ve always been a firm believer in the philosophy that where public dollars are invested, then private money will follow,” Myers said.
Other city officials point to the “Big Bang” as the reason Downtown experienced revitalization more so than other areas. This is the idea that one investment, whether public or private, changes the atmosphere of an area and accelerates growth.
McMurray said Mosaic moving into the German-American Bank building was Downtown’s Big Bang. Now the city has to find something similar for other neglected areas.
“Maybe you don’t replicate what’s happening Downtown and on Frederick, but you figure out what’s the uniqueness of St. Joseph Avenue,” said Tama Wagner, the director of Community Alliance of St. Joseph. “Is it something such as the development of Krug Park? If Krug Park is developed, does that then overflow into St. Joseph Avenue?”
The South Side’s Big Bang used to be the stockyards. While the area still thrives on agriculture and manufacturing plants, the South Side triangle — King Hill Avenue, Lake Avenue and Alabama Street — withers.
Across town, the Belt Highway bolsters eastern St. Joseph. One of the most trafficked roads in St. Joseph is an easy lure for businesses, while the South Side and other underdeveloped areas have a hard time attracting similar stores.
“You have to be creative like we have been with the Downtown,” said Brad Lau, the vice president of economic development at the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce. “You have to start having programs and so forth that will help attract public investment that then is followed by private investment.”
Another neighborhood in St. Joseph that struggles to attract new business is Midtown, an area that suffers from residential blight.
“When families start to move out of neighborhoods when schools disappear from neighborhoods, then a lot of other negative things soon follow,” Myers said. “We need to figure out a way to get these people back. In my own opinion, the best way to do that is to combat the blight.”
St. Joseph recently started a Land Bank and has multiple programs to address affliction throughout town. More than $1.3 million has been spent on the Midtown area, which also includes Downtown.
“What we found is the opportunities that follow a residential use stimulate the business aspect,” Thompson said. “It’s sometimes difficult to attract a business to an area, but they say that retail will follow the rooftops.”
This has helped revitalize Downtown. Multiple lofts that opened in the last 10 years were followed by small businesses. The more residents there are, the more foot traffic shops will see.
It all goes back to what made these commercial corridors thrive during St. Joseph’s heyday. Now, the question is, can the growth in Downtown spread to these overlooked areas like it did in the 19th and 20th centuries?
J.L. Robertson, a South Side resident and owner of Rupp Funeral Home, said revitalization is possible, but it won’t happen naturally. He said there must be a plan.
“It’s going to take a public and private leadership to get a game plan together, a master game plan, a 10-year game plan,” said Robertson. “We have those resources here to get a plan together.”
What is working in Downtown and along Frederick Avenue isn’t necessarily going to work in the South Side, along St. Joseph Avenue or in Midtown. Each place has its own appeal, but that uniqueness is being overlooked.
“There’s something about every neighborhood that deserves attention and deserves to be developed,” Wagner said. “It’s just a matter of finding the right people with the right commitment and the right energy and the right vision to get it done.”
