Stephen Briggs, center, speaks on Thursday at News-Press NOW, alongside Mary Robertson and Retired Maj. Gen. Steven McCamy, left. The City of St. Joseph Capital Improvements Program Committee, chaired by McCamy, is promoting a five-year extension of the CIP tax, which requires a Tuesday, Aug. 8, public vote.
A brochure promoting extension of the sales tax that funds the City of St. Joseph Capital Improvements Program is seen on Thursday. There is no organized effort to oppose renewal of the tax for five years, set to generate some $35 million.
Marcus Clem | News-Press NOW
St. Joseph officials expressed confidence Thursday about the future of a key sales tax.
Last renewed in August 2018, the Capital Improvements Program half-cent sales tax is expected to raise about $35 million over its five-year lifespan, according to Mary Robertson, director of the City of St. Joseph Communications and Community Engagement Department.
Robertson visited News-Press NOW on Thursday with Stephen Briggs and Retired Maj. Gen. Steven McCamy, the former Missouri Air National Guard adjutant who chairs the city’s CIP Committee. Briggs, a senior partner in the Morton Reed Counts Briggs & Robb law firm, said he’s optimistic the Aug. 8 referendum will obtain a clear majority in favor.
“I’ve always maintained — in prior campaigns that I’ve had the privilege to work on — that our citizens, our voters, will support tax initiatives if they’re told what it’s going to go for, and then the city uses the money for those purposes,” Briggs said. “And that’s what’s happened over the last 30 years.”
Since its inception in the late 1980s, the CIP has been continuously renewed to fund dozens of projects. The $35 million pie, which Robertson called a conservative estimate, is to be divided this time among 23 line items, broken down by five categories. These are public safety (32% of the total), parks (20%), public works (33%), economic development (9%) and City Hall improvements (6%).
The city plans a separate supplemental budget, for a total cost of $39.55 million. The supplementary budget will be funded by any revenues that come in above the $35 million estimate, which is considered to be a likely event given current economic trends.
The most expensive single line item is for new Fire Station No. 10 in the South Side, at $4.29 million. The St. Joseph Fire Department as a whole would receive $9.17 million, which also pays for Fire Headquarters renovation and a new ladder truck. Street improvements are the second-costliest concern, at $6 million total, which pays for concrete street improvements and upgrades along Cook Road. Rosecrans, a regular CIP beneficiary, is to receive $1 million for airport capital funds.
McCamy, who commanded the 139th Airlift Wing from 1994 to 2000 before his elevation to statewide Air Guard leadership, said he’s hopeful the renewed investment in the airport by the city will encourage the various owners of private aircraft at Rosecrans to invest more in the local facilities. Federal authorities may match local funding with further national support as well; in general, local investment begets investment from elsewhere, he said.
“Any investment in the airport helps the Air Guard,” McCamy said. “It doesn’t matter what you do out there, it helps the Air Guard, yes. I think Col. (John) Cluck’s done a good job with continuing to get Washington, D.C. on board with helping us out where we need it. I’m really proud of the young people who followed me from being wing commander, way back, with how well they’ve kept things going.”
