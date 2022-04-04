New allegations against former Gov. Eric Greitens are causing some uneasiness among Republicans who hope to retain the GOP’s hold on both of the state’s U.S. Senate seats.
Greitens, R-Mo., has been asked to drop out of the Senate race by other prominent Republicans seeking to replace Sen. Roy Blunt, who is retiring. Greitens resigned from his position as governor in 2018 amidst multiple scandals and allegations.
His attempted political comeback was gaining momentum, but then new allegations surfaced that caused concern around the Republican base.
In an affidavit, Greitens’ ex-wife, Sheena, detailed multiple instances of abuse within their household, stating that he would knock her down and confiscate her phone, wallet and keys while also abusing their 3-year-old son and handcuffing him.
Missouri’s other senator, Josh Hawley, R-Mo., said he believes Greitens should step out of the race following the allegations.
“If you are abusing a woman and a child, then you should probably be in jail, you shouldn’t be in the United States Senate, so I would call on him to get out of this race, and I just think that at this point it is pretty clear that he shouldn’t be in the Senate,” Hawley said.
Hawley, who has endorsed Rep. Vicky Hartzler to fill Blunt’s spot, said he believes if Greitens were to win the primary it would lessen Republicans’ chances of holding on to the seat.
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, who also is seeking Blunt’s seat, agreed with Hawley.
“These are serious and disgusting allegations against Eric Greitens and I think he should get out of the race,” Schmitt said. “Quite frankly, based on the sworn statement, he ought to be in jail, not on the ballot for U.S. Senate.”
Charlie Dalton, Missouri Republican Party executive director, said it’s always the goal to reunite the base come November for the general election.
“None of us really like primaries, they’re no fun going after each other,” Dalton said. “The main focus of the party is immediately after the primary reuniting the base because inevitably there will be losers in the primary and making sure we bring those people back home.”
Dalton said there is still a lot of time for things to shake out and the party will support whoever advances from the primary.
“At this point, it is (winning in November) our only barrier on the national level of protecting the country and the state of Missouri from the radical policies of the Biden administration,” Dalton said. “ I’m confident that we will win back the speakership in the United States Congress as well as take back the Senate, so every U.S. House seat in Missouri counts and especially the Senate seat.”
Greitens released a YouTube video in response saying he is being attacked by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and Republicans in Name Only (RINOs). He said his relationships continue to be strong with his children.
“Is it any coincidence that in this very week RINOs have come with brand new allegations against me from four years ago ... I love my sons,” Greitens said.
