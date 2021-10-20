The St. Joseph City Council unanimously agreed to limit greenhouse emissions locally, but how will this actually be done?
The final resolution was revised significantly from the original draft, with some stronger language removed. The Sustainable Environment Advisory Committee, the group that pushed for the resolution, initially wanted to include percentage goals by a certain year. However, that data wasn’t available.
“What we did take out was looking at the percentage of greenhouse gas emissions that could have happened, say in 2005, and compare that to 2025,” said Diane Waddell, the chairwoman of the Sustainable Environment Advisory Committee. “But we honestly don’t have those studies. So it would have been very difficult to say, ‘This is what those greenhouse gas emissions were.’”
Then during a meeting Monday, the council removed “top” and “priority” from the resolution language because it didn’t want climate impact to be the No. 1 reason a decision is made.
“It’s hard to put anything as priority or top as far as any bill because there’s so many things changing,” City Councilman Kent O’Dell said.
The city has made conscious decisions to be sustainable. It has saved more than $260,000 by contracting with Schneider Electric for energy projects at City Hall and the water protection facility. This is what the resolution is asking the city to do — pursue opportunities to limit greenhouse emissions, but there are no set requirements.
One of those opportunities offered by the Sustainable Environment Advisory Committee was to hire a sustainable director, who could look at city processes and find areas that could be more environmentally friendly. However, city officials said there isn’t enough money in the budget to create a new position.
“It is really important to have a sustainability director because those persons can look at all areas of the spectrum and say, ‘Gee, this is what we could do in transportation. This is what we could do in our buildings,’” Waddell said.
The resolution also “encourages practices by all residents, businesses and other organizations to reduce greenhouse emissions.” But again, it doesn’t provide examples of how to achieve this.
“We’re leading, and doing what we can do will surely help (companies) know that we appreciate anything and everything they can do too because we have some large corporations that have a pretty heavy footprint,” O’Dell said. “I’m sure they can do what they can do, and they will do what they can do as far as saving the environment.”
As part of drafting this resolution, the Sustainable Environment Advisory Committee looked at what Kansas City and Lawrence, Kansas, do to limit climate impact.
“They have levels of very cooperatively working groups and committees who look to see how much greenhouse gas is being emitted in different sectors — transportation, buildings and other areas,” Waddell said.
But it remains to be seen if this resolution will lead to any environmental benefits for St. Joseph.
“We seem to be doing pretty good with suggestions when people come in and present certain items that can save the city money, plus help global warming and help anything as far as the environment,” O’Dell said. “We’re all ears.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.