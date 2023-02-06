This sign in eastern St. Joseph shows the intersection of two lettered routes. The Great Northwest lobbying day seeks to keep the state from shifting responsibility for lettered routes back to counties.
With state lawmakers considering $860 million in improvements to Interstate 70, a regional delegation heads to the capital with a simple message.
Don't forget about those humble farm-to-market lettered routes.
"We don't begrudge anybody for I-70 or any of the money they're spending anywhere else in the state," said Tama Wagner, the Buchanan County coordinator for the annual Great Northwest Day lobbying effort. "We feel like we're getting our piece of the pie."
About 200 community, government and business leaders are in Jefferson City on Tuesday and Wednesday for the annual Great Northwest Day lobbying effort. About 100, including Wagner, will be from Buchanan County.
Wagner said regional organizers aren't against funding for I-70, a key artery that benefits the entire state, or any other funding priorities for other parts of Missouri.
But Great Northwest Day seeks to serve as a reminder that the state does extend well north of I-70. Representatives from 19 counties will deliver that message to individual lawmakers and at a luncheon featuring Gov. Mike Parson.
"I think it's very important for legislators to see those numbers," Wagner said. "We are engaged and we are interested and we really want to convey what's important to Northwest Missouri."
Much of what's important to the region is important to the rest of the state. The priorities for Great Northwest Day include funding for infrastructure, support for capital projects at state universities and support for small schools and pre-kindergarten.
Wagner said she feels good about where the region stands, noting that state Rep. Brenda Shields chairs the Higher Education Committee and Rep. Bill Falkner heads the Local Government Committee. Both are Republicans from St. Joseph.
Some early victories for the region include nearly $8 million in Parson's budget that would get St. Joseph close to the $10 million needed to build a new tower at Rosecrans Memorial Airport.
Buchanan County also received a share of an $8.2 million investment for broadband expansion. While the state made a significant investment in lettered routes last year, Wagner said it's important that lawmakers don't forget about that key need for the rural part of the state.
"We just want to make sure we continue to talk about those smaller roads up here because farmers and people traveling between small towns are using those," she said. "We need to keep those up as well."
