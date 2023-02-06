Lettered Route

This sign in eastern St. Joseph shows the intersection of two lettered routes. The Great Northwest lobbying day seeks to keep the state from shifting responsibility for lettered routes back to counties.

With state lawmakers considering $860 million in improvements to Interstate 70, a regional delegation heads to the capital with a simple message.

Don't forget about those humble farm-to-market lettered routes.

