Northwest Missouri's national representative said he believes the federal transportation mask mandate shouldn't have been extended and it's time for it to be done.
Rep. Sam Graves, R-Mo., serves as a ranking member of the House Transportation Committee. He said he has made multiple efforts to speak out against the mandate, gathering 129 Republican members to sign a letter to President Joe Biden and following up with an additional letter with help of the Senate.
The mandate was extended Wednesday and will now run until May 3.
"People are tired of it, that's the bottom line," Graves said. "They're tired of the double standard, they're tired of the control, and that's what it's about. It's not about controlling the virus, it's about controlling people, and it just needs to end."
Graves said he was hopeful that the mask mandate wouldn't get extended, and he now hopes this is the last time. He said he feels that this mandate is hypocritical.
"It's interesting that, evidently, you can't catch COVID at a ballgame, or a concert or a restaurant, but you can catch it if you're standing in an airport," Graves said. "It just makes no sense whatsoever."
People still need to mask up in airports, planes, buses, trains and at travel hubs, which include St. Joseph Transit.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is keeping in place the mask order "in order to assess the potential impact the rise of cases has on severe disease including hospitalizations and deaths, and health care system capacity," a CDC spokeswoman said.
When the Transportation Security Administration, which enforces the rule for planes, buses, trains and transit hubs, extended the requirement last month, it said the CDC had been hoping to roll out a more flexible masking strategy that would have replaced the nationwide requirement.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
