Rep. Sam Graves has launched a probe to request documents related to $1.2 trillion in infrastructure spending after concerns that funding creates opportunities for corruption and wasteful spending.
Graves, R-Mo., who serves as the ranking member on the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee in the U.S. House, has partnered with Reform Ranking Member James Comer, R-Ky., to request all documents related to the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs act.
Graves said after talking to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, he is concerned that the budget for traditional infrastructure is going to shrink exponentially, and he does not want the money to be solely used on bike trails, pedestrian walkways and what he referred to as President Joe Biden's "woke projects."
"What this is about are traditional infrastructure, roads and bridges, rail and inland waterways and transportation issues ... but not all of these other things that money is being siphoned off for, just in the name of spending money rather than trying to improve these roads and bridges," Graves said.
Graves also noted the highway bill that is authorized every four to five years now is expired again.
"In Missouri, we have more bridges than just about every state in the nation, and some of those bridges need some assistance and need some help right away, so if there is a federal component to that particular bridge, we need to be focusing on that," Graves said.
Graves said he is hopeful of receiving documentation right away, as there is no plan to let states allocate money to their roads. Graves said he would like those decisions to be made at the state level.
"(Infrastructure Coordinator Mitch Landrieu) needs to come forth with those documents, and we have made a request that's come from both Democrats and Republicans, and he needs to come before and answer some questions."
