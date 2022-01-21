Missouri Rep. Sam Graves has introduced a bipartisan effort to assist rural hospitals.
The Save America's Rural Hospital act is co-sponsored by Rep. Jared Huffman, D-Calif., and is a bipartisan effort. Graves, R-Mo., said the biggest component of the legislation is eliminating vaccine mandates for rural hospitals.
"Given a time when we are seeing staffing shortages and problems with the pandemic and everything that goes with it, the last thing we need to be doing is laying off or getting rid of health care workers in our hospitals," Graves said.
Since 2005, more than 170 rural hospitals across the country have closed their doors, creating medical deserts in sparsely populated areas in America.
According to a news release sent from Graves' office, the bill will eliminate Medicare sequestration, a reduction of federal spending by a certain percentage that is taking place, for rural hospitals. This would make Medicare telehealth service enhancements permanent for federally qualified health centers and rural health clinics and would extend increased Medicare payments for rural ground ambulance services currently set to expire.
Rural hospital administrators in the area have indicated Medicaid expansion will help the bottom line of their facilities, but state legislators, primarily Republicans, have looked to fight down the funding. Graves said this is due to the funding source, and legislators in Jefferson City will make a decision based on the budget.
Graves said rural hospitals are essential to the communities they serve.
"It's a very big issue in the rural areas, and that's the reason you're seeing so much support coming from both sides of the aisle and you're also seeing that support in the Senate. The Senate already moved on companion legislation, so the support's there, and it's just something that we need to get across the finish line," Graves said.
Dave Dillon, a spokesman for the Missouri Hospital Association, said rural hospitals have unique challenges.
"If you can't hire docs ... if you can't hire nurses and lab techs, all those other people, you just can't run an organization," Dillon said.
Brock Slabach, chief operations officer of the National Rural Hospital Association, said this bill would be essential to hospitals in adapting post-COVID-19.
"It is desperately needed and if enacted in total would make a huge difference to providers in rural communities," Slabach said.
Slabach said relief funds provided to rural hospitals and clinics can help them continue to offer much-needed care in rural communities and keep doors from closing.
