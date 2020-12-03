Rep. Sam Graves has been selected once again by Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives to serve as the Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure's leader for the party in the next Congress.
“I am humbled by the trust my Republican colleagues have placed in me, and I am honored to continue serving as the Republican leader of the Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure,” Graves said. “America’s infrastructure underpins the entire economy and we clearly see that in North Missouri as we work to repair our aging roads and bridges, upgrade our locks and dams and ensure that those along our rivers are better protected from future flooding.
Graves said the committee has a lot to accomplish in its upcoming session.
“Next Congress, we need to find consensus-driven, realistic solutions for an overdue long-term reauthorization of programs to fix our roads, bridges and other surface transportation infrastructure," he said. "We need to continue investing in our ports, waterways, flood control and other water resources improvements. We need to reauthorize the lapsed federal pipeline safety program and more."