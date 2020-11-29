A bill sponsored by Republican Congressman Sam Graves to prevent the Federal Emergency Management Agency from taking back funds given to victims of 2019 flooding has passed the U.S. House of Representatives.
The bill must also pass the U.S. Senate before Congress adjourns its session, sometime before January 3rd.
“Revictimizing those who have already been devastated is unthinkable and this bill puts a stop to it,” Graves said in a news release. "If FEMA makes a mistake, the disaster victims that they are supposed to be helping should not have to pay for it."
In a letter to constituents, Graves wrote that a Craig, Missouri, man was given $12,000 by FEMA but the agency later asked for the money back. As written, the bill prevents FEMA from 'clawing back' the money if the recipient applied for in "good faith."
"Now $12,000 might be a drop in the bucket to FEMA and the federal government, but that’s a huge deal for a family trying to rebuild their lives after a disaster," Graves said in the constituent letter.
Graves said his bill would also require FEMA to submit reports to Congress about money it distributed incorrectly.
"Last year, when communities across North Missouri were hit by record flooding, it took what felt like an eternity for FEMA to assess the situation and finally get aid to families who lost their homes to flooding," Graves said in the constituent letter. "When the money finally did come, many used that money right away, whether it was for home repairs, relocation costs, or replacing what they lost."
The bill would apply into the future towards others who may receive disaster funds.