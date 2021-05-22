A century ago, Missouri was just pulling itself out of the mud.
In 1920, voters approved a $60 million bond issue that was dubbed the “get Missouri Out of the Mud” campaign. Four years later, highways got another boost with the approval of a 2-cent gasoline tax, a first for the state. That investment was felt in every corner of Missouri, including rural areas that were suddenly less isolated.
“It’s so critical for what we do on our farms and to be able to get our commodities to market and travel with our families,” said Garrett Hawkins, Missouri Farm Bureau’s president. “Farm Bureau has a proud history of being a part of transportation funding from the days of that Get Out of the Mud campaign.”
A hundred years later, the current state of highways has some believing that Missouri is spinning its wheels. Curtis Livengood, presiding commissioner in Atchison County, has even suggested that some state routes go back to gravel.
“That’s not a very popular thing to talk about,” he said. “We don’t want to get rid of our blacktop roads. From a safety standpoint, there comes a point where it would be safer.”
A return to gravel won’t be happening anytime soon. Those who have long bemoaned the condition of roads in rural Missouri got an infusion of optimism after the legislature approved the state’s first gas tax increase since 1996.
The state portion of the gas tax, currently the second-lowest in the nation at 17 cents per gallon, will increase in 2.5-cent annual increments for the next five years. When fully implemented, it will generate an additional $500 million for roads and bridges. Missouri has about $850 million in annual unfunded transportation needs, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation.
State Rep. Bill Falkner, who voted for the increase, said he remembers one of his first meetings as St. Joseph mayor involved the lack of state funding for highway construction and maintenance. That was in 2010.
“It was time we addressed the situation,” said Falkner, a Republican. “On highways north of I-70, we have some real problems.”
The increase was approved on the last week of the legislative session, with language that allows Missouri residents to claim a rebate on the new portion of the tax. That comes to $1 for every 40 gallons in the first year, meaning you get back $12 at the end of the year if you buy 10 gallons of gasoline a week. It’s not much, but to Hawkins that’s the point.
“We are talking about a modest infusion of funds that over time will make a difference in the state,” said Hawkins, whose organization represents more than 134,000 families.
Right now, there’s concerns about the safety on these roads, especially lettered routes in rural areas that carry heavy trucks and school buses. “MoDOT does what they can,” Hawkins said, “but when you see crumbling shoulders, when you’re transporting your commodities, it is a concern when you hit major potholes.”
In 1920, one thing Missouri voters didn’t have to worry about was the Hancock Amendment, which requires a vote of the people on any tax increase above a certain level.
The incremental, 2.5-cent increases allowed this latest gas tax to pass without going to a statewide vote, but one conservative organization believes that violates the spirit if not the letter of Hancock.
Jeremy Cady, state director of Americans for Prosperity-Missouri, filed paperwork with the Missouri Secretary of State’s Office that seeks to postpone enactment of the tax increase until it goes to a statewide vote.
“I think it’s a little disingenuous,” he said of the way the increase skirts Hancock. “We would love to have a chance to give Missourians a chance to weigh in.”
Americans for Prosperity, which would need to gather enough signatures to get the gas tax on a future ballot, often finds itself aligned with Republican legislators in opposing liberal voter initiatives, like Medicaid expansion in 2020.
He acknowledges that this time the anti-tax group is opposing something that gained approval in the Republican-controlled legislature, but he notes that Missourians made their preferences clear in rejecting various transportation taxes three times in the last 20 years.
“I think a lot of our grassroots is in opposition (to the gas tax),” he said.
Up in the far northwest of the state, Atchison County residents don’t consider themselves supporters of taxes. But they don’t like driving on blacktop with crumbling shoulders and potholes, which is why Livengood has suggested a reckoning is coming without increased funding.
“I think at some point we have to have that thought process,” he said. “If we don’t want to have a higher gas tax, something has to give.”
