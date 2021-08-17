Missouri Gov. Mike Parson toured St. Joseph’s Pony Express Museum on Tuesday alongside local dignitaries.
The visit was part of a statewide tour meant to promote Missouri’s bicentennial year, with celebrations planned throughout the state. Parson encouraged local legislators to create a delegation and send them to the Bicentennial Inaugural Parade scheduled for Sept. 18.
“One thing you really appreciate going around these Missouri towns is you start thinking on your family trees a little bit,” Parson said. “You start thinking about your parents and grandparents and the things that occurred in our state in the 200 years we’re celebrating.”
During Parson’s guided tour of the Pony Express Museum, he was spotted with State Reps. Bill Falkner, R-St. Joseph, Brenda Shields, R-St. Joseph, Jay Eggleston, R-Maysville, Dean VanSchoiack, R-Savannah, and State Sen. Dan Hegeman, R-Cosby.
It was a bipartisan affair. St. Joseph Mayor Bill McMurray and Buchanan County Western District Commissioner Ron Hook, both Democrats, were spotted. Parson talked up famous Missourians like Walt Disney, Mark Twain and World War I General John J. Pershing.
Parson told the story of the first visitor to the governor’s mansion: General Armstrong Custer.
“Then you see the Pony Express in St. Joseph, President Truman, Ulysses S. Grant who found his wife in St. Louis, and you just think of all the remarkable history,” Parson said. “Coming from Missouri, it’s pretty neat to be able to get out there and relive some of that.”
During his tour, Parson told the crowd packed into the Pony Express Museum’s one-room schoolhouse of a family farm in rural Missouri that’s been in the hands of a single family for more than 200 years. Because their deed is dated before Missouri became a state, it is signed by President John Quincy Adams.
For the first time, Missouri’s primary bicentennial celebration will be held outside in Jefferson City, allowing members of the public to attend. St. Joseph also will host a local bicentennial celebration Aug. 20 and 21.
The Steam to S.T.E.A.M. festival is a celebration of St. Joseph’s history put on by the Allied Arts Council. It will include a variety of artists, like musicians, painters, actors, woodworkers and sculptors.
The event will be hosted at Civic Center Park from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday.
Parson visits
St. Joseph prison
Following his appearance at the bicentennial celebration, the governor paid a visit to the Western Reception Diagnostic Correctional Center in St. Joseph.
Parson met with prison leaders, private contractors and a group of inmates who were partnered together in a new effort to bring rehabilitated ex-offenders opportunities to gain new skills that are desperately needed in today’s job market.
An Ohio-based company, Tremco, chose Missouri as its pilot program to help the incarcerated when they leave prison.
“This is not a charity,” said Tom Cummings, an executive with Tremco. “This is giving people who have had some obstacles a second chance.”
Cummings hopes the Missouri pilot program can be used as a national beacon to both help those transitioning to a new life, as well as an opportunity to increase the ever-growing and ever-changing workforce.
The program is federally sanctioned and is currently enrolling six inmates in St. Joseph.
“People are looking for work right now,” Tremco organizer Maleah Evans said. “We hope to give them this opportunity.”
