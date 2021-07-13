Missouri Gov. Mike Parson named four commissioners who'll represent the sixth Congressional District in state house and senate redistricting.
Redistricting committees will determine which cities and counties fall into which legislative districts. The commissions, in essence, will decide which geographic areas fall under each state representative or senator.
"I think fairness in terms of population is really important. I think with a lot of the drama around amendment three, there's probably a lot of confusion on the process and the outcomes," said Joni Wickham, a Democrat tapped to serve on the Senate Independent Bipartisan Citizens Commission. "So I think it'll be really important to be transparent with our work, and to make sure that we're making our decisions on facts and data."
Wickham will represent Northwest Missouri's Congressional District on the state senate redistricting committee.
She told News-Press NOW on Tuesday that she's worked for former U.S. Senator John Edwards, also the Vice Present dial nominee alongside John Kerry in 2004. Wickham also worked with former Kansas City Mayor Sly James.
She currently works as a consultant.
Her counterpart on the state senate side is Republican Aaron Baker. Baker has close ties to current U.S. Rep. Sam Graves, who represents all of Northwest Missouri. Baker previously worked directly for Graves, before leaving for Axiom Strategies, a political consulting company.
Baker declined an on the record interview for this story. His profile on Clout Public Affairs' website, where he currently works, says Baker previously worked as a spokesperson for statewide campaigns for governor and U.S. Senate.
On the state House redistricting committee, Democrat Penny Adams of St. Joseph was appointed.
Adams works as the executive director of the AFL-CIO Community Services, though she's retiring.
She couldn't be reached by News-Press NOW despite multiple attempts at contacting her.
Republican James Thompson III will also represent Northwest Missouri. According to his firm's website, Thompson serves as a partner at a Kansas City area law office.
Thompson is apart of the American Association for Justice (AAJ), the Missouri Association of Trial Attorneys (MATA), and the Kansas City Bar Association.
The first meeting of the redistricting commissions will occur in Jefferson City on Aug. 10.
Wickham said the redistricting commissions have broad latitude to determine their own procedures, though they must present a plan within five months to the Missouri Secretary of State.
The commission will have six months to finalize the districts after their first meeting in August. The commission only determines districts for the state house and senate, not Congress.
The commission must pass the districts by a super majority, potentially a tall order given the commission is split evenly. If the commission fails to form new districts, the court system will step in the commission's place.
That happened last time, after the U.S. Census in 2010. The commission couldn't agree on districts, and the Missouri Supreme Court appointed judges to handle the issue.
According to the Missouri Office of Administration, even if one commission passes a plan and the other one doesn't, the judiciary still steps in.
Congressional Districts are handled by the Missouri General Assembly. Those plans are subject to approval or veto by the governor.
If litigation ensues, the courts could step in and draw those lines themselves.
Congressional Districts must be completed by March 2022, while statehouse districts must be completed by the end of April 2022.
