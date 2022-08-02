Flooding 2 (copy) (copy)

Gene Field Road, between Ashland Avenue and Indian Trail Drive, will be closed starting August 8 to replace the bridge over Northwest Parkway.

 File photo | News-Press NOW

Gene Field Road, between Ashland Avenue and Indian Trail Drive, will close Aug. 8 to replace the bridge over Northeast Parkway.

The project is part of the $20 million Bonds to Bridges program voters approved in 2020.

Quinn Ritzdorf can be reached at quinn.ritzdorf@newspressnow.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.