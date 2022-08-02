top story Gene Field Road to close for bridge replacement By Quinn Ritzdorf News-Press NOW Quinn Ritzdorf Author email Aug 2, 2022 21 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Gene Field Road, between Ashland Avenue and Indian Trail Drive, will be closed starting August 8 to replace the bridge over Northwest Parkway. File photo | News-Press NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gene Field Road, between Ashland Avenue and Indian Trail Drive, will close Aug. 8 to replace the bridge over Northeast Parkway.The project is part of the $20 million Bonds to Bridges program voters approved in 2020.Construction is expected to last until February. Detour routes will be posted. Quinn Ritzdorf can be reached at quinn.ritzdorf@newspressnow.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Bridge Gene Field Road Highway Building Industry Detour Voter Route Construction Project Quinn Ritzdorf Author email Follow Quinn Ritzdorf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News +4 Education 'Yes' campaign holds one last 'READ' rally Local News Health department recommends getting ahead on back-to-school shots Election Greitens visits St. Joseph before primary election Local News Offender dies at St. Joseph correctional center Sunday More Local News → 0:50 Hot Tuesday 11 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.