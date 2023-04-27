An emergency rule to restrict gender transition procedures has generated a firestorm of opposition, but Missouri’s attorney general isn’t backing down from his stance that minors should be protected from what he sees as experimental and risky experiments.
Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey issued the emergency rule on April 13, but it has since been blocked temporarily following a legal challenge from the American Civil Liberties Union and Lambda Legal.
On Wednesday, a judge temporarily halted the implementation of Bailey’s transgender care restrictions a day before they were set to take effect. Now Missourians can continue accessing gender-affirming care until May 1.
“There’s a shadowy and clandestine network of children’s transgender clinics operating across the state,” Bailey said. “So we had to take up and put measures in place to protect kids and protect patients. So we promulgated an emergency rule (which) is narrowly tailored to protect those kids and those patients from experiments and experimental medications.”
The emergency rule requires children to receive 18 months of therapy before utilizing gender-affirming health care.
“It requires that providers actually give patients access to mental health services like psychology and psychiatry by using it as clinical psych assessments,” Bailey said. “It also requires that providers obtain and retain real parental consent so that the patients and the parents all have the necessary information to make health care decisions. It also requires a basic acknowledgment of the experimental nature of puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones.”
The ruling has sparked a reaction statewide within the LGBTQ community, including one activist with ties to St. Joseph.
“I have the same reaction as many of my friends did, just like disbelief, but also partially not,” said Samuel Cherry, former president of the Griffon Trans Alliance (GTA) at Missouri Western State University. “With these types of regulations popping up all over the country, it wasn’t a huge surprise that Missouri followed suit. What was a surprise was the level that they did.”
Cherry created the GTA, a support group for the trans community, during his time as a student at Missouri Western. The group became largely inactive after he graduated.
“The Trans Alliance itself has dissolved however there is still pride alliance on campus,” Cherry said. “(My goal) was just to have a space where students would feel safe and know that they were supported. That was my main goal and I hope and feel that we accomplished that.”
Cherry said Missouri’s emergency rule is sweeping in scope and will impact nearly all trans people, not just minors.
“Missouri’s specific rule will ban care for almost every single trans person in the state just due to the fact that it bans care for anybody who has any sort of mental health issues,” Cherry said. “However, not having access to that care causes mental health problems.”
As a response, Cherry said many of his friends have considered leaving the state.
“I know a lot of people who already have left or are already making plans to leave in the very near future,” Cherry said. “That’s the unfortunate reality of it. If it’s not going to be safe here, people are going to find somewhere else where they can be safe.”
Despite the legal battles, Bailey said his biggest goal with these regulations is the health and safety of Missouri children and Missourians of all ages.
“This rule will establish some baseline of safeguards but we want to continue our investigation to get to the bottom of these allegations,” Bailey said. “There are multifaceted approaches to this investigation. It’s the first of its kind in the nation that uses multiple different agencies. There’s a component of dealing with health professionals, licensure and whether the standards were violated as to their professional licenses.”
Bailey said he hopes to bring to light the long-term health risks of gender-affirming care.
“I cannot consent for my 5-year-old to ride in the front seat of my car but yet somehow parents can consent to the castration of their children,” Bailey said. “The FDA has said that puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones can cause blindness, brain swelling, loss of bone density. Parents need to understand what they’re getting into before they embark on these dangerous experimental procedures.”
Cherry said that the more these conversations and trans issues are discussed, the more unsafe it becomes.
“Even without the laws we have seen over the past few years, it has become more and more unsafe to be trans publicly just due to the fact that people feel more comfortable voicing how they feel about the trans community,” Cherry said. “The way these lawmakers have also been publicly voicing their opinions makes it dangerous for a lot of people.”
In response to lawsuits filed following the emergency ruling, Bailey said he remains motivated to get to the bottom of what safeguards these health facilities have in place.
“Why is that such a controversial issue?” Bailey said. “Why won’t they say if they’re tracking adverse outcomes? Why won’t they say if they’re obtaining and retaining real legitimate parental consent? Why won’t they say if they’re offering some of these kids that have a mental health problem mental health services?”
