Less than 30 days before Missourians head to the polls, a court battle between Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway and Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft has begun.
Galloway, the democratic challenger for governor, says an investigation by Ashcroft into a complaint brought by a conservative group is politically motivated, and that a demand for documents related to the investigation should be set aside.
"In less than 30 days before a major election, the secretary of state is commencing an entirely unlawful 'investigation' against another statewide elected official based upon a fatally flawed complaint from a dark money organization," Galloway's lawsuit states.
Galloway and Ashcroft are locked in a dispute over a complaint by Chris Vas, the executive director of the Liberty Alliance. In the complaint, Liberty Alliance says it uncovered evidence that Galloway improperly used state resources when a member of her office communicated an editorial Galloway wrote to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
"The published editorial served no official purpose of the Auditor’s office and instead attempted to advance the political aspirations of Galloway," Vas wrote in the complaint.
In the lawsuit, Galloway says the statute Vas claims was violated doesn't apply to statewide officials. The lawsuit also states that Liberty Alliances' complaint wasn't submitted under penalty of perjury, though Vas provided News-Press NOW a copy of the complaint which does indicate it was signed under penalty of perjury on Sept. 9.
Galloway also points out that at the time of the editorial, she had not yet announced her candidacy for governor, though she would do so two months later.
The editorial criticized House Bill 126, a bill that sought to severely limit abortion in Missouri. Galloway's lawsuit also blasts Liberty Alliance for waiting 442 days after the editorial was published to file its complaint with the secretary of state.
For its part, the secretary of state's office has said it must subpoena records in connection with its investigation. In a statement, Ashcroft said a public records request, a non-judicial request for documents, would take too long. He said his office has 30 days by law to begin an investigation or dismiss the complaint.
"Because the Auditor’s office failed to comply with the Sunshine law, our office issued a subpoena for the emails," Ashcroft said. "If her office would provide the documents which show there was no wrongdoing, we could close this investigation and move forward."
Yinka Faleti, a Democratic challenger for secretary of state, criticized Ashcroft's actions in a statement on Thursday.
"It is both disappointing and unsurprising that Jay Ashcroft would choose to use his office to open a frivolous investigation into Auditor Galloway," he said.