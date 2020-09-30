Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway, the Democratic challenger for governor, responded on Wednesday to a remark St. Joseph Mayor Bill McMurray made at a rally Galloway attended on Sept. 19 in which McMurray said he'd like Republicans to "end" like Jesse James.
In a statement, Galloway campaign officials told News-Press NOW that she doesn't condone violence.
"Auditor Galloway does not condone violence in any form and she has made taking guns out of the hands of violent criminals a centerpiece of her campaign," Kevin Donohoe, a spokesperson for Galloway, said. "She believes that Mayor McMurray did the right thing by apologizing for his comments."
Steele Shippy, Gov. Mike Parson's campaign manager, criticized Galloway in a tweet Tuesday night before Galloway issued the statement.
"Nicole Galloway attended this rally where a local mayor said Republicans should be murdered," Shippy wrote. "This happened 10 days ago and she STILL hasn't denounced the remarks."
Earlier on Tuesday, McMurray told News-Press NOW that he apologized for the remarks, saying he got caught up using "rally rhetoric."
"So I’d like to end some of the modern-day ‘Jesse James’ in that other political party,” McMurray said during the rally, referencing St. Joseph’s history with the famed outlaw.
The mayor said he should've been more cautious at the event because he made the appearance in his official capacity. Galloway was not on stage during McMurray's speech, but she spoke shortly thereafter.
"So I got caught up in the moment and made that stupid comment," McMurray said.