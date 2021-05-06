At the second budget meeting in as many nights, city staff discussed employee positions and salaries Thursday.
The fiscal year 2021-2022 proposed budget includes the funds to fill eight positions, including two in administrative services, one in parks and recreation and five in the public works and transportation departments. All eight positions total $350,999 in salaries and benefits.
City Manager Bryan Carter said the city has struggled filling positions and retaining employees in a number of departments, especially the police.
Staff is working to improve recruitment and retention by adding value to positions through increased salaries and non-monetary methods.
“I think we need to look at our pay, our benefits and what we're giving people,” Blessing said. “It all gets down to money. If we get somebody good and commit to them and nurture them in that position, they'll want to stay.”
Employee pay increases also were talked about. All city employees received a 2% cost-of-living adjustment in January, while the police and fire departments earned a more significant increase.
But it was only part of the pay plan. The fire and police departments hope to receive more increases at a later date. That may or may not happen in fiscal year 2022, as the budget doesn’t include wage adjustments. However, the city will revisit raises around November.
“It’s just kind of a constant battle to make sure that everybody is getting their fair wage,” Blessing said. “That's something that we constantly are working with and making promises and trying to keep those promises.”
During the last half of the meeting, a couple department directors talked about their individual budgets, including not having enough staff.
“It's a real concern with departments coming up that have maybe a half position and they need a full position,” Blessing said. “We need to find that and try to help them out.”
A couple more budget meetings are planned for next week.
Details regarding the individual department budgets discussed during the meeting are below:
Mayor and Council — $233,744
These funds mostly cover conferences and training activities. Mayor Bill McMurray said this budget likely will be amended and raised to give the next council enough funds to cover training.
City Clerk — $274,505
This budget is more than usual due to $80,000 of expenses for the primary and general city council elections next spring.
The city council also discussed adding a position or increasing a part-time employee to full time to help Paula Heyde, the city clerk.
City Attorney — $641,760
This department will be saving about $4,000 by changing to a different legal search engine.
City Manager — $323,526
This budget decreases slightly from fiscal year 2021.
Administrative Services — $3,818,507
This department plans on saving about $300,000 by not covering the costs of credit card fees. This went into effect this year, and those costs have been placed on the customer.
Tom Mahoney, the director of administrative services, said the department is short staffed. The city is looking to fill an assistant director and an accountant position to address that.
Planning and Community Development — $8,328,722
This budget slightly increased compared to last year due to multiple programs to address vacant and blighted properties.
The department decreased the amount to the Land Bank, because funds have rolled over as the board has had limited costs the past couple of years.
Clint Thompson, the director of planning and community development, said property maintenance is short staffed and relies on temporary labor.
Human Resources — $473,995
This department will save about $31,000 as it eliminates two positions. It also plans to buy a new payroll software.
