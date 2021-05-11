The City of St. Joseph is having a difficult time hiring and retaining staff, according to multiple department directors.
At the third work session about the fiscal year 2021-2022 proposed budget, a number of department directors talked about the successes and struggles of the past year and what has changed in the budgets.
The problem of finding, hiring and retaining staff was the main issue voiced by each department.
“Even though we're offering the money we're offering, there's still a lot of vacancies, just like there is in every other industry, just because a lot of people don't want to work,” said City Councilman PJ Kovac. “It's just not a citywide problem, it's a nationwide problem.”
The parks and recreation department currently is having trouble hiring lifeguards for the upcoming swimming season, even after raising the wages. Multiple divisions in the public works department mentioned the hiring problem, including the engineering division which is down 24% of its normal staff. The police department has had difficulty hiring officers, as there currently are nine vacancies, and the health department can’t find nurses to hire.
All mentioned the need for better benefits, including insurance, as well as increased pay.
“It's not just a city problem, every industry is having the same problem,” Kovac said. “The only other way to address it is more pay, which the city isn't biting on. There's not a magic bullet for it.”
Last year, all general city employees received a 2% cost-of-living adjustment, while the police and fire departments got a fairly significant increase. At the beginning of the work session, City Manager Bryan Carter recommended adding $12,500 to the budget for a salary study to increase employee pay in the middle of the fiscal year.
Another recurring struggle for multiple departments is the necessity for new vehicles and equipment.
The parks and recreation department needs a new mower for the golf course. They have been able to replace two in the last four years, when they should be replacing at least two a year. The water protection division in the public works department also requested new equipment. Both the police and fire departments need more vehicles.
“You got to keep your equipment upgraded,” Kovac said. “The city, overall, does a pretty good job. They used to use the public safety tax to do a lot of that, but most of that is committed already now. Eventually, we're going to have to add to the public safety tax or do something, because the funds just aren't there.”
“(Departments) try to piecemeal whatever they can each budget, but they keep falling farther behind,” Kovac said.
The city will hold its final fiscal year 2022 proposed budget work session Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.