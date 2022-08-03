While some results from Tuesday’s primary election were surprising, the process was smooth. The same can’t be said for the last two municipal primary elections.
In 2018, it took the city multiple days to determine if Brian Myers was automatically elected to the council following the primary election. Myers received 21% of the at-large votes while appearing on 50% of the ballots. According to the city charter language at the time, this guaranteed Myers a spot on the council.
However, the city later changed the charter to try and make it more clear. But it didn’t work.
The latest primary election, six months ago, only brought more confusion surrounding the results of the at-large city council race.
The current city charter states, “In the event a candidate in a primary election receives a vote from a majority of the voters casting votes in the primary election, he or she shall be declared elected.”
“The way that it's written, perhaps, it's more challenging to calculate the at-large than it is district (votes),“ Randolph said.
After back-to-back primary elections filled with confusion and vague charter language, the city said it would look at the future of the municipal primary election.
“As a council, we're going to discuss it,” Randolph said. “We've talked about discussing it and it's worth that discussion just because the primary doesn't necessarily make sense because it's a nonpartisan election.”
Usually, primaries, like the ones Tuesday, help narrow down the candidates within a political party. But the municipal elections are nonpartisan.
“The fact that the positions that we're talking about are nonpartisan positions, so when you set it up to have a primary and then a general election, I think it's really kind of a waste of money in my opinion,” said St. Joseph Mayor John Josendale.
The cost of an election is determined by what’s on the ballot. For example, in this last municipal primary election, the city and the St. Joseph School District split the $51,000 cost because each had an item on the ballot.
Despite the cost, Schultz said the primaries are important for political newcomers to gain experience before potentially moving on to the general election.
“The cost of the election is the cost of doing business, because you're going to give that guy that maybe doesn’t have as well a chance to run for political office,” Schultz said. “I think that's the fair thing to do.”
If the city were to get rid of municipal primaries or even just change the language to clarify the automatic election process, it would have to go on a ballot before St. Joseph residents for a vote.
“It involves essentially the city council passing an ordinance, submitting it to the voters and then the voters voting on whether or not that change goes into effect,” said St. Joseph City Manager Bryan Carter.
To make it worth voters' time, the council could look at other charter changes like staggering council terms. Currently, all nine terms end at the same time which can lead to high turnover, like this year with seven new councilmen.
“They need to stagger it,” Schultz said. “Then you have some cohesiveness with your city manager, your elected boards, with the citizens. That's something we need to look at honestly.”
The council has more than three years to decide what to do about primary elections and other potential charter changes.
“It's more technicalities that need to be clarified,” Randolph said. “So clarifications justify that a charter change would be necessary just to eliminate the primary.”
