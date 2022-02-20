The Infrastructure and Investment Jobs Act has allocated about $278 million to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Kansas City district.
In 2019, a historic flood along the Missouri River caused about $1 billion in damage, and now there is hope for repair. About $248 million of the allocation is to repair damages caused by the 2019 flood.
Dane Morris, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers program manager for navigation restoration, explained the damage.
“Due to the 2019 flood, the approximate 5,000 river training structures that we have within our district, within our area of responsibility, runs from Rulo, Nebraska, to St. Louis," Morris said. "Most of those were damaged. The damage skewed a little bit higher, it was a little bit more extreme towards the lower end. So lower in Missouri towards St. Louis, Jefferson City, but just about every structure was damaged.”
Many lakes in the area also will receive funds to repair and enhance wetlands, structures, roads, parks and campgrounds, wildlife habitat and cultural resources.
“Specifically out of that $248 million we got specific funds for specific reaches in St. Joe, which is in the river mile 367 to 498 reach," Morris said. "And we received specifically $45.7 million for that reach."
The $45.7 million will go towards repairs of navigation and river training structures, specifically to train the river for the navigation channel, as well as constructed habitat features that were built to mitigate impacts from the navigation channel.
The repairs that will be made with money provided by the Infrastructure and Investment Jobs Act will make future floods more manageable.
“The intent is that once these structures are repaired, that they should be able to sustain a flood similar to 2019," Morris said. "Better than they did previously.”
