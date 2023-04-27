Resurfacing of Noyes

Herzog Contracting workers resurface Noyes Boulevard in this photo from March. The City Council approved a $4.5 million contract with Herzog for asphalt resurfacing of 16 miles of streets in 2023.

 File photo | News-Press NOW

Motorists aren’t the only ones feeling the pinch with rising gasoline prices.

As summer construction season begins, local governments are dealing with an increase in the cost of asphalt used to seal or resurface roads. Asphalt, a petroleum-based product, roughly parallels the general cost of fuel. For the city of St. Joseph, the cost of asphalt has gone from $80 to $100 a ton since last year.

Greg Kozol can be reached at greg.kozol@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NPNowKozol.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.