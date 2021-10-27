Frederick Avenue from 10th to 22nd streets is being resurfaced this week.
Work is scheduled to be completed on Monday, Nov. 1, depending on the weather. One lane of traffic will remain open during this work, however temporary full closures might be possible.
Drivers should exercise caution while in work zones to ensure your safety and that of crews working.
