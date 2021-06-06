Since 1992, the Federal Reimbursement Allowance has sailed through the Missouri Legislature with little fanfare.

But 2021 was different.

The FRA, a tax on hospitals and other health providers, got caught up in abortion politics this year and didn’t get approved before the end of the regular session. Come September, if the FRA expires, that could leave Missouri with a $2 billion funding gap and force the diversion of money from other state priorities to the health program for low-income and disabled Missourians.

The FRA provides a state portion of funding to match federal contributions to Medicaid, which provides health coverage for low-income and disabled Missourians.

This year, several lawmakers wanted to add amendments to the bill that would deny Medicaid funds for abortion or abortion providers.

The state legislature now has until the end of September to reach a resolution or the budgeting will go into the hands of Gov. Mike Parson and the federal government could get involved.

State Sen. Dan Hegeman, R-Cosby, and state Rep. Brenda Shields, R-St. Joseph, both believe there is a possibility a resolution can be reached.

Hegeman, chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, said he did not support the amendments to the measure because he wanted a clean bill.

“I just didn’t think this was the vehicle that they needed to utilize to move that effort forward, so I did not vote for the amendment,” Hegeman said.

Hegeman said there are a couple of different paths moving forward. Parson would be bound to balance the budget himself and if a resolution isn’t reached in a timely manner, he would be able to withhold dollars for other state priorities.

Shields said this was frustrating for her because she knows Medicaid needs to be funded.

“We were able to do some things in the budget that were incredibly important, such as being able to increase reimbursement rates for those who care for the developmentally disabled,” Shields said.

Shields said she also wanted Medicaid expansion to be funded as it was voted on by the people of Missouri.

The Medicaid expansion issue moves to the courts, while Parson could call a special session on FRA funding.