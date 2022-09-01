modot photo

Marty Lyles, MODOT's Northwest Missouri regional engineer showcases proposed maps of the I-229 project. 

 By Clayton Anderson News-Press NOW

City leaders and the Missouri Department of Transportation are favoring one of the four final alternatives for the I-229 bridge, settling on the fact that the double-decker must come down.

As of late July, five options were proposed for the I-229 project, according to previous News-Press NOW reporting. One of them — notably left out of Thursday's public forum at Remington Nature Center — was the option of maintaining the bridge, something MODOT officials have said would be an uphill costly battle. 

Existing Corridor Alternative

The new alternative that was created. It is in the same location as the current bridge.

