City leaders and the Missouri Department of Transportation are favoring one of the four final alternatives for the I-229 bridge, settling on the fact that the double-decker must come down.
As of late July, five options were proposed for the I-229 project, according to previous News-Press NOW reporting. One of them — notably left out of Thursday's public forum at Remington Nature Center — was the option of maintaining the bridge, something MODOT officials have said would be an uphill costly battle.
This leaves four viable options, but the option that is gaining the most popularity is the "Existing Corridor route," which would remove the bridge and replace it with a new four-lane, at-grade road in the same location as the existing double-decker between the railroad tracks and the Missouri River.
St. Joseph Mayor John Josendale said the most important thing is keeping four lanes and making sure traffic can move in an efficient and timely manner. He said this option would move the Downtown river development to the other side of McArthur Drive.
"This would make it four lanes, it would keep it accessible, it would make it good for the public," Josendale said. "What we're trying to do in the design is there will be an entrance from St. Joe Avenue area that would get you on, and then there would be a light down around 4th Street where it crosses where the trucks can go directly into the South End without stopping."
The option is also supported by Lifeline Foods CEO Kevin Kelly, as he sees shipments come in from the north of town on a routine basis.
"It's very important for my business. I'm a corn mill, I got probably two-thirds of my raw material corn coming from the north. We really need a four-lane option in order to keep the commerce going. I can't inconvenience my raw supply too much, and so that four-lane thoroughfare is very important to me," Kelly said.
The I-229 bridge is not without fans, however. George Kurtz, a seasoned farmer, said he has been traveling on the bridge since its existence as he comes into town from near Oregon, Missouri. He said the bridge serves a clear purpose and makes the trip easy.
The people that engineered this (double-decker bridge) should be commended on foresight in making something safe and economical to get the product to market," Kurtz said. "From the north, there's hundreds of millions of dollars worth of product being moved to market here in St. Joe and now the people in charge are wanting to tear down the best thing that has ever happened to getting product to market."
Even with many supporters like Kurtz, MODOT Northwest Missouri Regional Engineer Marty Lyles said the option of keeping the bridge is not seen as feasible.
"We know now that we can actually find an alternative that gets around all the obstacles down there," Lyles said. "The rehab is off the table. We are looking at these four options at this point."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.