Thursday’s open forum discussing proposed alternatives to Interstate 229 drew more than 60 people to Remington Nature Center, but skepticism remains surrounding the project itself.

“I am kind of leery about the MoDOT reputation on the maintenance of the project,” St. Joseph resident James Weidinger said. “They didn’t do a very good job of it. And whatever they build, they need to maintain it. I never heard, maybe it will be easier to maintain, but you have to put the money in there.”

Alex Simone can be reached at alex.simone@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter at @NPNOWSimone.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.