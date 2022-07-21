A truck drives up an entrance ramp onto Interstate 229 Thursday afternoon near Felix Street. A recently proposed alternate route running through the highway's existing corridor is the only I-229 replacement to receive passing marks from MoDOT and city officials.
Thursday’s open forum discussing proposed alternatives to Interstate 229 drew more than 60 people to Remington Nature Center, but skepticism remains surrounding the project itself.
“I am kind of leery about the MoDOT reputation on the maintenance of the project,” St. Joseph resident James Weidinger said. “They didn’t do a very good job of it. And whatever they build, they need to maintain it. I never heard, maybe it will be easier to maintain, but you have to put the money in there.”
Finding the best option is a must given the amount of weight placed on I-229 or its replacement, said Bob Dempster, chairman for the Coordinating Committee of the Metropolitan Planning Organization.
“This is the transportation hub of the eastern side of the community,” he said. “We have to take into play the economic impact, accessibility, safety and access. We’ve got people — farmers, in particular — that will have issues bringing their economic product to the city and returning to home.”
A recent addition to the list of alternatives is the only proposal to have the support of MoDOT and city officials. It would include a four-lane road along the same corridor as I-229 but would sit at ground level, or slightly above to reduce the risk of flooding. The route would run between the Missouri River and the existing railroad tracks in the area.
The new proposal sounds like the best of the proposed changes, Weidinger said, but he said he believes there still is support to keep and maintain I-229.
“I’m just concerned with St. Joseph and I want to see what’s best for the city,” he said. “This new alternative that MoDOT put out is a better one than I’ve seen. I don’t think MoDOT’s taking the public into consideration. I was at the first meeting, and I think the majority of the public ... their vote was to keep I-229, keep it up and maintain it.”
The Main Street Corridor option would take a route similar to the double-decker bridge, running between the railroad tracks and Missouri River.
The Second Street Corridor option would lead traffic through a serialized intersection on Felix Street and then toward Downtown or along Second Street, then running primarily in the same location as the double-decker.
The Railroad Tracks Corridor option, which has liabilities to be cleared before MoDOT backs it, would feature a signalized intersection at Charles and Edmond streets and run east of the railroad tracks.
The first two options would feature two- and four-lane portions and the Railroad Tracks East Corridor would use four lanes the entire way. All would fluctuate between ground level and raised portions to mitigate flood risks.
State Rep. Dean VanSchoiack, R-Savannah, expressed concerns that farmers would lose access to current routes used for transporting crops.
Choosing one of the alternate options and de-designating I-229 as an interstate would allow greater flexibility to construct access points as needed, MoDOT and city officials said.
The four alternatives all are estimated to cost $50 million to $70 million, including demolition of I-229.
Keeping and rehabbing the bridge would cost $50 million to $60 million. That would balloon to more than $90 million, and as much as $200 million after maintenance costs are included.
Regardless of which option is chosen, none of the cost will have to be paid by St. Joseph, though city manager Bryan Carter said there could be some ancillary expenses for the city on things like beautification.
More information about the I-229 project and detailed renderings of the alternative routes can be found at modot.org/stjoe229.
