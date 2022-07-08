Forney talks about new role as public works faces change

Abe Forney, the city’s new public works and transportation department director, is taking over the role during a time of employee turnover and major projects.
When former public works director Andy Clements and the city parted ways, Forney was named to the position on an interim basis. At the time, he didn’t plan on applying for the director job, he said.
“As I got into the role, I realized that interacting with the community like I like to do and interacting with the contractors is something that I feel that I’m good at,” Forney said. “I didn’t think that I was going to apply for the job, but once I got into the interim role, I realized it is something that I wanted to do.”
The former general manager of Rosecrans Memorial Airport said the promotion will be a big learning curve.
“There’s a lot that I don’t know,” Forney said. “That will be one of my strengths, that I don’t know everything, so getting out and working with all the staff and working with the council and working with those contractors to have them help me progress as a public works director is something that I’m looking forward to.”
Forney will have to guide these projects while also dealing with turnover and hiring difficulties. Along with Clements’ departure, assistant public works director Brady McKinley retires this week. Not to mention the department only has one engineer.
“We haven’t had engineers in our department for a while, and we’re always looking for them,” Forney said. “Turnover is a big thing and it’s just one of the challenges that we’re going to have to face.”
Forney also will have to fill the airport general manager position he just vacated. In the meantime though, he will hold both roles until someone is hired.
“It’s a big job, and we’ve got a lot of work to do,” Forney said. “I’m excited to get in there and get my hands dirty and do what we can for the community.”
