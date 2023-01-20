In this file photo from May, Paul Flury reviews antivirus programs on a computer at City Hall. He is no longer employed with the city and faces a charge over allegations that he reviewed confidential information unconnected to his work.
A former network administrator for the city of St. Joseph faces a charge of using his computer access to look up information on police detectives and the city manager.
Paul Flury has been charged with one count of misuse of official information, a misdemeanor.
The probable cause statement alleges Flury, 64, used his position and security clearance to view the browser history between St. Joseph police detectives and the Buchanan County prosecutor's office, including confidential case submissions and ongoing cases.
"In addition," the probable cause statement said, "the defendant was found to be reviewing the city manager's emails and human resources files" as well as looking up disciplinary action involving police officers.
Flury's alleged actions occurred on Nov. 3, according to court filings, and were discovered by Dawn Lanning, the city's director of technology services. The police department conducted the investigation with assistance from the electronic crimes unit at the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office.
The court filings did not specify why Flury would have wanted to see the confidential information but said it did not have a connection to his official duties.
City Manager Bryan Carter declined to discuss the specifics of the case, calling it a personnel matter. He confirmed that Flury, who was with the city for 18 years, was no longer employed in municipal government.
Carter said the city takes privacy and electronic security seriously. He doesn't believe the allegations involving Flury reflect any kind of broader problem in the way that the city handles electronic information or how it stores and protects data from its employees or citizens who do business with City Hall.
"We have a lot of measures in place to protect data that's in our network, so we don't have any specific concerns," Carter said. "We're under a constant review process. We constantly look at the security of our network and who has access to that data."
When fully staffed, the city's technology services department has five employees.
Flury has pleaded not guilty to the charge. A trial setting hearing is scheduled for Feb. 16 in Buchanan County Associate Circuit Court.
Flury was contacted through social media but did not make a comment to News-Press NOW.
