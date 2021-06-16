A familiar face is returning to the City of St. Joseph's legal team.
Lisa Robertson has been named the new city attorney. Robertson previously served with the city in 1993 as an assistant attorney before being named the city attorney in 1994.
In 2015, she moved to Topeka, Kansas, to serve as its city attorney.
Robertson replaces Bryan Carter, who was named city manager in April.
"Having lived in the area for most of her life and previously serving as St. Joseph’s city attorney for 20 years, Lisa will be able to hit the ground running on day one,” Carter said in a press release. “Lisa has spent most of her law career in local government, and she will bring that experience to the organization.”
Robertson graduated from the University of Kansas School of Law with her Juris Doctor. She also has a Bachelor of Science in journalism and mass communications/public relations from Kansas State University.
Robertson will start July 19 with a $120,000 salary.
