A former GOP congressman who represented Northwest Missouri has signed onto a request asking a federal judge to allow a House committee to access documents former President Donald Trump claims are privileged.
Tom Coleman previously served the 6th Congressional District, which includes St. Joseph, from 1976 to 1993.
"Unfolding like a fever dream in James Madison’s restless imagination, Donald Trump’s actions leading up to and on January 6th, 2021, tested our constitutional system in ways that no prior occupant of the office had," the representatives wrote in their court brief.
Trump is trying to block documents including call logs, drafts of remarks and speeches and handwritten notes from his chief of staff relating to the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection from being released to the committee investigating the riot.
Former Rep. Richard Gephardt, D-Mo., signed the letter alongside other Missouri colleagues. Gephardt is the former majority leader, a high-ranking position in the House of Representatives.
Former Rep. Russ Carnahan, D-Mo., also signed. The court filing argues the Jan. 6 committee has inherent power to compel access to the documents through a subpoena.
"It would seem obvious that executive privilege must yield where a president attacks the peaceful transfer of presidential power," the representatives wrote in their legal filing.
The House authorized a select committee to investigate the events surrounding Jan. 6 and the storming of the Capitol, but many current Republican representatives remain opposed to the committee.
Current 6th Congressional District Rep. Sam Graves, R-Mo., voted against forming the committee. A Graves spokesperson didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
Despite being in the same party, Coleman offered a rebuke.
"Americans must learn how Jan. 6 insurrection came about (and) planning & funding," Coleman wrote in a tweet. "I joined a bipartisan group of 65 former members of Congress in filing a brief in response to Trump's attempt to block documents requested by the House Select Committee on Jan. 6."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.