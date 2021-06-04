Bryan Atkins, of Rea, Missouri, has been appointed to the Missouri Board of Probation and Parole.
Gov. Mike Parson made the appointment this week. Atkins served as the sheriff of Andrew County from 2009 until his retirement in 2020. He previously served as a deputy sheriff for Andrew County.
Atkins also formerly served as a member of the Missouri Air National Guard, holding the rank of Master Sergeant before being honorably discharged. He is certified by the Peace Officers Standards and Training Commission, holds certification from the U.S. Air Force Basic Military Training and Crash Rescue Fire School and graduated from the Missouri State Highway Patrol Academy.
